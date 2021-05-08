Cleveland-area juvenile detainees flip tables, cause other damage during brawl: report

Several kids being held at an Ohio juvenile detention center near Cleveland started overturning tables and spraying fire extinguishers when a fight broke out Friday evening, according to a report.

The detainees tried unsuccessfully to get into the facility’s security control room, according to WKYC-TV in Cleveland.

The fight prompted the Portage County Sheriff’s Office to intervene, eventually ending the melee.

No injuries were reported and all of the detainees were placed in a lockdown in their cells, according to the station.

The fight started around 8:30 p.m. ET. No other details were available.