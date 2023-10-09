Classes canceled for Bowie State University after 2 injured in shooting at homecoming event

Classes are canceled at Bowie State University Monday, and two teens are recovering after being shot after the homecoming game Saturday.

Maryland State Police were reportedly already on campus assisting with festivities when officers responded to Henry Circle near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies for a shooting reported at 11:45 p.m.

Officers later discovered two 19-year-old men had been reported injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital, according to FOX 5 DC.

Police said during a news conference Sunday that one weapon was recovered from the scene, but they do believe there was more than one shooter.

BALTIMORE POLICE RELEASE VIDEO OF PERSONS OF INTEREST IN MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY SHOOTING



Bowie State is the oldest of Maryland’s historically Black colleges and universities.

The shooting comes days after at least two people opened fire during a dispute at Morgan State University in Baltimore, wounding five people, including four students at that school.

“It is deeply concerning that gun violence is encroaching on our safe haven. We are committed to ensuring the safety of our students,” a statement sent out by Bowie State University on X, formerly known as Twitter, said.

MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY SHOOTING SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE AFTER SWAT OFFICERS CLEAR CAMPUS BUILDING

Police say the suspects in the shooting Saturday night were not students at Bowie or Morgan, according to FOX 5. They are following up on leads.

The victims are expected to recover. No other injuries were reported.

Police described the shooting as isolated and said that investigators believe there is no threat to others.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Pritchett and The Associated Press contributed to this report.