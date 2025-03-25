City employee accused of planting noose on her own desk at Pennsylvania city hall in alleged staged hate crime

​

A Pennsylvania city employee has been arrested following a months-long investigation after she allegedly falsely reported finding a noose on her desk.

During a news conference on Monday, the Allentown Police Department announced the arrest of city employee LaTarsha Brown, who police said made a report on Jan. 10, after she reported finding a noose on her desk when she arrived for work at City Hall.

A criminal investigation was initiated following Brown’s report to identify the person responsible for placing the noose on her desk.

During the investigation, police said video surveillance and building access control records were reviewed to identify city employees present on the third floor of City Hall between the time Brown left work on the afternoon of Jan. 9 and her arrival on the morning of Jan. 10.

Each employee was interviewed, police said, and was asked if they would provide a buccal swab for DNA testing, if needed.

Police said every city employee agreed, except for Brown, who officers said was “initially cooperative” but later requested that the investigation be discontinued.

Days later, Brown’s DNA sample was obtained through a search warrant after the noose was submitted to the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab for DNA testing.

Police determined that Brown’s DNA matched the DNA found on the noose, according to a forensic report issued on March 10.

“No other person’s DNA profile was found on the evidentiary items involved in this investigation,” police said in a release.

As a result of the findings, police said that Brown is now facing charges in connection with the noose investigation, including tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and false reports to law enforcement authorities.

When asked about the future of Brown’s employment, Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca said he could not comment but that Brown is still currently employed by the city.

Roca added that Brown’s motive for her actions could not be discussed.

Brown is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on April 22.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk told Fox News Digital that this was a “serious incident” and that they are working closely with law enforcement.

“This was a serious incident that deeply impacts employees who are dedicated to serving Allentown, and we’re praying for peace for all affected,” Tuerk’s office shared in a statement.

“We’re grateful for the work of Allentown PD, Pennsylvania State Police, and the FBI for their thorough investigation. We remain committed to a safe, welcoming workplace in our city.”

Brown’s case mimics the case of actor Jussie Smollett, who reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men wearing ski masks in January 2019.

The “Empire” actor was originally convicted of orchestrating the hate crime, but after filing a petition, Smollett had his charges overturned by the Illinois Supreme Court in November 2024 as a judge ruled he should not have been charged a second time due to a deal he reached with prosecutors and that it violated his rights.

