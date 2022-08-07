Cincinnati bar shooting leaves at least 9 people injured: police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio early Sunday morning has left at least nine people injured, according to police.

The shooting took place outside a bar in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood at around 1:45 a.m.

Lt. Colonel Mike John confirmed there had been an active shooter in the area and that multiple shots were fired, FOX 19 reported. At least nine people were injured in the shooting, but none of them are in critical condition.

OHIO SHOOTER WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED 4 HAS BEEN ARRESTED FOLLOWING MANHUNT, POLICE SAY

An officer fired one shot at the suspect as they fled the scene, although it remains unclear whether the gunman was wounded.

There were no suspects in custody as of 5 a.m. ET Sunday. Police said they believe there was only one shooter but that they cannot confirm that.

“Seen people running and it was just melee,” a witness told FOX 19. “Chaos. I actually saw the cops running down the street trying to find the guy who they were looking for.”

CALIFORNIA FRUIT VENDOR SHOT AND KILLED IN APPARENT ROBBERY

Police closed Main Street at the intersection of Liberty Street and multiple other streets near the scene were blocked off.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another shooting had occurred in the Central Business District, where at least two people were injured. John said it is not known if the two incidents are connected.