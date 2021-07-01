The Chula Vista Police Department served another search warrant Thursday at the home of Maya Millete, the missing California mother of three who disappeared nearly six months ago.

That makes the third warrant authorities have served at the home after previously searching the house on Jan. 23 and May 7.

It’s unclear what exactly police are looking for, but a neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous told Fox News that Maya’s black Jeep was towed away by police. A white lab van could also be seen outside the Milletes’ home.

“The Chula Vista Police Department continued our efforts into finding the reason behind May’s disappearance by serving a search warrant at her residence on Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista,” CVPD said Thursday. “The goal of the warrant was to obtain additional evidence and clues to her current whereabouts.”

Maya Millete disappeared from her home on Jan. 7 around 5 p.m. and was reported missing two days later. Her black Jeep was still in the driveway and her cell phone was turned off, according to her family.

Police have now served 51 search warrants in the case, including seven in just the last two weeks for “residences, vehicles, cellular and electronic devices, call detail records, financial records, social media and cloud data.”

Authorities have also interviewed 68 individuals, reviewed nearly 100 tips in the case, and served a gun violence restraining order against Larry Millete, Maya’s husband, that sought to seize more than a dozen of his guns, some of which police said were “illegal assault weapons and unregistered firearms.”

Larry contested that order earlier this month, saying CVPD seized 17 of his guns and that he was “detained illegally” by police during the May 7 search of his home, according to a court filing obtained by CBS8.

“Chula Vista police pulled me over on the 5 freeway in San Diego jurisdiction,” Millete wrote in the court filing.

He continued, “The Chula Vista police held me for six hours while my home was being searched and they threatened me with being arrested or detained even longer if I insist on going home to my children, my parents and my house.”