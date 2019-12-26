Christmas Eve fire killed Michigan family's 5 dogs, relative says

All five dogs of a southern Michigan family died in Christmas Eve fire that broke out when the family was away at a holiday celebration, according to reports.

“[They] lost everything, even their five dogs and a cat in the fire,” Karen Herman, a grandmother to one of the children, told MLive.

Herman said she was grateful to God that the family wasn’t at their Colon-area home during Tuesday evening’s fire: “What a sad time for this to happen, but thank God they were gone. They could have lost their lives.”

WTVB reports the parents and their two teenage daughters are now staying with family members in Mendon.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family with the goal to raise $6,000 for their future.

