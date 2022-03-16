Chris Watts texted mistress ‘I didn’t hurt my family’ after murdering wife and two kids

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Watts, who is serving a life sentence for killing his wife and two kids in 2018, texted his mistress after the murders, stating that he “didn’t hurt my family,” according to new video released by the family of Shanann Watts.

The video shows Watts’ mistress, Nichol Kessinger, in an interview with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation that is dated August 16, 2018.

“If you did something bad…you’re going to ruin your life…and if you did something bad…you’re going to ruin my life,” Kessinger allegedly texted Chris Watts. “I promise you that.”

“I didn’t hurt my family Nikki,” Chris Watts allegedly responded.

Kessinger told the Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents that was the last time that she spoke with Chris Watts.

Chris Watts strangled his wife, who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time, on Aug 13, 2018, then took her body to the oil company he worked for, where prosecutors said that he buried her and his two children, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

Authorities believe that Chris Watts killed his family because of an affair. Shanann Watts told Chris that he wouldn’t be able to see their children again after he said that their marriage was over, then he strangled her in their bed.

During the interview with police just three days after Chris Watts killed his family, Kessinger said that he did not have a wedding ring on when the two met, and didn’t disclose that he was in a relationship, and said that she didn’t see anything concerning about the way in which he spoke about his family.

“It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary or anything that would scare me,” Kessinger said. “Even to this day, even after everything that I’ve found out, I still look back at that, and I don’t see any red lights about the way he spoke about his family.”

Chris Watts and Kessinger met at work, the Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

In 2018, the Daily Mail reported that Kessinger applied for a name change in Jefferson County, Colo., following the release of a Netflix documentary on the events leading up to Chris Watts’ arrest.

