CHOP protesters refuse to let city workers clear out parts of protest zone

City crews arrived in Seattle early Friday morning to remove barriers in the downtown “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” zone (CHOP) but were met with resistance from protesters, who laid in the streets in front of vehicles and on top of makeshift structures.

Workers from Seattle’s Department of Transportation (SDOT) arrived around 6 a.m. local time with trucks and heavy construction machinery and were staged around the edges of the protest area. They ended up leaving the site at 8 a.m. without removing the barriers, Q13 Fox reported.

Stefanie Formas, a spokeswoman for Mayor Jenny Durkan, said removing the barriers is intended to improve access for neighborhood residents, according to reports by the Associated Press. She said city officials would discuss the plans later Friday morning with protest organizers.

The city intends to encourage protesters to leave the area, Durkan announced on Monday, following several shootings that broke out in the zone.

Protesters were apparently holding out on allowing barriers to be removed Friday — which would signal a small step towards compromise with the city — because “we require that our demands are met,” David Lewis, one of the CHOP organizers said, King5 reported.

Protesters designated a six-block radius of downtown Seattle a “cop free” zone, and police from the East Precinct that fell were forced to retreat from the area weeks ago, as demonstrators marched against police brutality and racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd died in police custody after a police officer kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes, and his death has sparked a national outcry for an overhaul of police practices.

The city said they will give organizers 72 hours to confer with demonstrators before the barriers are moved.

Demonstraters are calling on Durkan to defund the police. Durkan was initially largely supportive of the protests and their takeover of the area, but following the violence that erupted in recent days, she has said police will be allowed to return to their precinct in the coming weeks, although she has not specified an exact date.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.