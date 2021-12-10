‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ sends letters to New York TV stations

An FBI office in New York reportedly is warning local television stations to be on alert if they receive letters from someone claiming to be the “Chinese Zodiac Killer”.

The notice – which was issued Wednesday night – comes after several media outlets in the Albany area received letters from the mystery individual, according to the Times Union.

It’s not immediately clear if there is any connection between this person and the California-linked Zodiac Killer, but the FBI in their statement asked the television stations to be on the lookout for more letters and to not tamper with any they receive to help preserve potential DNA evidence, the Times Union reports.

The FBI also said there is no active threat to the residents and an investigation is ongoing, the newspaper adds.

The Zodiac Killer has been connected to five murders that occurred in 1968 and 1969 in the San Francisco area. Unlike most serial killers, the Zodiac taunted authorities with complex ciphers in letters sent to newspapers and law enforcement. The slayings have spawned books, movies and documentaries in the years since, and amateur and professional sleuths have pored over the case in an effort to unmask the killer, who to this day is unidentified.

The recent reports of the “Chinese Zodiac Killer” letters surfacing at television stations in the Albany area is not the first time this activity has been documented in New York’s Capital Region, according to the Times-Union.

The newspaper says in 1973, it received a letter itself from someone claiming to be the Zodiac Killer and threatening a murder in Albany.

“YOU Were WRONG I AM NOT DEAD OR IN THE HOSPITAL I AM ALIVE AND WELL AND IM GOING TO START KILLING AGAIN Below is the NAME AND LOCATION OF MY NEXT VICTIM But you had Better hurry because I’m going to kill her August 10th at 5 P.M. when the shifts change. ALBANY is A nice Town,” that letter reportedly said.

