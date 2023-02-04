Chinese spy balloon: Missouri resident’s video appears to show floating foreign object

Residents in Montana, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois may have noticed the Chinese spy balloon hovering above them as the large balloon moves across the U.S.

Video obtained by Fox News Digital purportedly shows the foreign object floating in a clear blue sky.

As of Friday, the balloon was hovering over the central U.S. and moving eastward at an altitude of about 60,000 feet, according to the Pentagon. The big white balloon, which is expected to remain in U.S. airspace for a few more days, was apparently visible over Missouri around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

CHINA LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO SUSPECTED SPY BALLOON FLYING OVER US, MINISTRY SAYS

BIDEN ADMIN TO BRIEF ‘GANG OF EIGHT’ ON CHINESE SPY BALLOON AFTER SPEAKER MCCARTHY’S REQUEST

Montana’s Billings Logan International Airport was briefly shut down Wednesday after the FAA temporarily closed nearby airspace because of the balloon.

Canada’s government published a statement Thursday saying it had detected a high-altitude surveillance balloon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident.” Canada’s National Defense said in a statement.

The Pentagon did not return a request for comment from Fox News Digital but told other media outlets it was not commenting on the location of the Chinese balloon.