Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

China orders US consulate closed, rips ‘groundless’ Houston spying charges

China struck back Friday, ordering the closure of the U.S. consulate in the western city of Chengdu — in apparent retaliation for the Trump administration’s recent order for Beijing to close its consulate in Houston amid espionage accusations.

The White House says Chinese agents within the Texas consulate had been attempting to steal scientific data from facilities in the state, including the Texas A&M medical system.

“The U.S. accusations are groundless fabrications,” the Chinese Embassy in Washington said in a statement, according to The New York Times.

Beijing on Wednesday had promised to retaliate over the Houston shutdown order, which included an end-of-week deadline, calling the U.S. move an “unprecedented escalation.” CLICK FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Other related developments:

– Rubio: Chinese consulate in Houston was ‘massive spy center’

– China says US is closing Houston consulate based on ‘vicious slander’

– China threatens retaliation after US orders closure of Houston consulate

– Trump administration shuttered Chinese consulate in Houston due to targeting of US energy firms: sources

Charlamagne Tha God names Biden ‘Donkey of the Day’ for declaring Trump ‘first’ racist POTUS

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God, host of “The Breakfast Club,” blasted Joe Biden for calling President Trump the “first” racist president to be elected, continuing his verbal assault on the presumptive Democratic nominee after a tense verbal exchange with Biden in May.

On Wednesday, Biden took aim at the president’s alleged racism, suggesting it’s historic compared to his predecessors.

“No sitting president has ever done this. … No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists and they’ve existed and they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has,” Biden said.

However, Charlamagne declared Biden Thursday’s “Donkey of the Day” for his comments. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Other related developments:

– Charlamagne tha God says Biden an ‘intricate part’ of system that ‘needs to be dismantled’: ‘What have you done for me, lately?’

– Biden says ‘you ain’t black’ if torn between him and Trump, in dustup with Charlamagne tha God

– Joe Biden expresses regret over ‘you ain’t black’ comments: ‘I shouldn’t have been so cavalier’

– Biden says ‘people’ don’t make distinction between Chinese, other Asians while knocking Trump’s China attacks

AG Barr notes homicide is leading cause of death for young Black males: ‘Those lives matter’

At an event announcing plans to deploy federal agents to major cities like Portland, Ore., and Chicago to quell unrest, Attorney General William Barr noted this week the leading cause of death for young Black males was homicide.

“The principal danger to the lives of our inner-city communities is violent crime,” Barr said. “The leading cause of death for young Black males is homicide. … Every one of those lives matter.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, homicide is the leading cause of death in non-Hispanic Black males aged 1-44.

Homicide is the cause of 35.2 percent of deaths in Black males aged 1-19, and 28.9 percent of Black males aged 20-44. The next leading cause is unintentional injuries, followed by suicide for the younger age group and heart disease for the latter. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– Chicago removes Columbus statue from Grant Park in dead of night

– Michigan man used phony faces to steal over $100G at casinos: feds

– Florida massacre victims’ funeral costs covered by public’s donations: sheriff

– Texas mother, 2 young daughters found dead in SUV, prompting probe: police

– Florida TV reporter thanks viewer who spotted her cancer while watching broadcast

– Chicago Mayor Lightfoot defends insulting texts to police union president: ‘I don’t take back one word’

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– Warren Buffett beefs up Bank of America stake

– Tech CEO hearing may be postponed

– Coronavirus affecting gym memberships as many Americans won’t renew: survey

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity on Thursday night discussed what he calls the biggest scandal in American history – that former President Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and FBI Director James Comey “working together tried to first destroy candidate Trump, then transition team Trump.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Click here to find out what’s on Fox News, Fox Business, and Fox News Radio today!

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News’ Bryan Robinson. This edition was produced by Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Enjoy your weekend and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.