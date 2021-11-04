FOX News 

Chilly weather settles across East as heavy rain forecast for West

A fall chill settled across large portions of the eastern U.S. on Thursday, as nearly 20 million people woke up to freeze warnings and frost advisories.

COLD WEATHER, SNOW FORECAST FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST, MICHIGAN

However, Thursday is projected to be the last really chilly day for many of these areas.

Frost and freeze alerts in the eastern U.S.
(Credit: Fox News)

Warm air returns by the weekend, as temperatures are forecast to rise 5-15 degrees above November averages.

Front in the South
(Credit: Fox News)

In the southeastern U.S., a passing frontal boundary will bring showers on Thursday.

The system will then shift south into Florida, bringing heavy rain on Friday.

Front in Florida
(Credit: Fox News)

On the West Coast, heavy rain from a stormy system is expected from northern California to western Washington.

Areas along the coast will receive 3-5 inches by the weekend.

Western storms
(Credit: Fox News)

Significant flash flooding will also be possible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

High wind warnings and wind advisories are in effect for portions of California, Oregon and Washington; 60-75 mph wind gusts are likely.