Chilling video shows NYC hit-and-run driver strike 12-year-old girl, send her flying

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City police are looking for a driver seen in chilling video striking a 12-year-old girl – and sending her flying – before pausing momentarily and then fleeing from the scene, authorities said.

The 12-year-old girl was not seriously injured as a result of the Sunday afternoon crash, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said. The child was crossing a Queens street around 4:25 p.m. when she was struck by the BMW sedan, police said.

NEW YORK CITY TEEN STRUCK BY STRAY BULLET WHILE IN HER FAMILY’S DINING ROOM

The NYPD released video late Wednesday showing the girl entering the roadway as the dark-colored vehicle’s front hood crashes into her and sends her over the vehicle and airborne. The driver appears to stop momentarily before continuing down the street.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital for cuts and bruises throughout her body, but was not seriously injured, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have not yet provided any description for the driver of the vehicle. Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the case to call 800-577-TIPS.