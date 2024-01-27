Child sex offenders, murder convict captured trying to enter US illegally

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

As the number of illegal immigrants descending on the U.S. increases, border patrol agents at the southern border have made significant arrests of child sex offenders and a convicted murderer captured this week attempting to cross into the country.

On January 23, border patrol agents covering the Del Rio and the Rio Grande Valley in Texas nabbed two child sex offenders with prior felony convictions.

“These subjects were caught trying to re-enter the U.S. illegally,” U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Chief Jason Owens posted on X, announcing news of the capture.

“Agents being out on patrol is what stopped them from getting to your communities. #HonorFirst.”

BORDER PATROL HAS ‘NO PLANS’ TO REMOVE RAZOR WIRE SET UP BY TEXAS AMID FEUD WITH BIDEN ADMIN

The post was accompanied by photos of the felons.

Owens did not say where they were from or how old they were.

On Thursday, Border Patrol Chief Agent for Tucson John Modlin posted images of two men with criminal records who had been apprehended for unlawful entry to the US.

“Both subjects have alarming felony convictions,” Modlin wrote.

“One for second-degree murder and attempted murder and the other for endangering the welfare of a child. Both face federal prosecution.”

ABBOTT DECLARES TEXAS HAS ‘RIGHT TO SELF-DEFENSE’ FROM MIGRANT ‘INVASION’ AMID FEUD WITH BIDEN ADMIN

Further details about their crimes are not known. Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona for comment.

On Friday, Modlin posted a summary of the Tucson’s sector’s week in review: “11,300 apprehensions, 144 federal criminal cases, 16 human smuggling events, 14 rescues, 9 narcotics events , 8lbs. of cocaine, 7lbs. of heroin, 4 significant arrests, 2lbs. of fentanyl, 1 firearm seized,” Modlin wrote.

The apprehensions come amid a worsening crisis at the southern border.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Recently figures released by CBP show that there were more than 302,000 migrant encounters in December after a record fiscal 2023, in which there were 2.4 million migrant encounters.

CBP also reports that Border Patrol arrested 19 people on the FBI terror watchlist in December, bringing the total to 50 arrests for fiscal year 2024 so far.

Meanwhile, a coalition of former FBI officials has issued a warning about a “new and imminent danger” for the U.S. at the southern border, suggesting that the country has “been invaded” by military-age foreign nationals.