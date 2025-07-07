Chicago’s bloody July Fourth weekend leaves 55 shot, 6 dead: report

​

During a bloody Fourth of July weekend, more than 50 people were shot and six killed in Chicago, a notorious hot spot for violent crime.

Several mass shootings and drive-by shootings accounted for the violence that occurred between midnight on Thursday, July 3, and Sunday night, according to ABC 7, which tracked the violence.

On Saturday morning alone, a mass shooter injured four, three critically, in a drive-by attack in the city’s Little Village neighborhood. Several suspects inside an SUV opened fire on the victims while they sat in their own vehicle, according to the report.

Hours later, two men were reportedly shot dead in separate instances.

The first was a 46-year-old man who was shot dead while sitting in his vehicle in the city’s Lake View neighborhood. Police have a suspect in custody in that incident, the report said.

A 30-year-old man was then found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on the city’s West Side. Detectives are investigating, according to the report.

Within the span of minutes on Friday night, police reportedly responded to a spate of shootings, all on Chicago’s South Side.

A 36-year-old man identified as Marco A. Velasquez-Sierra was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the report, and nobody is in custody following that shooting.

Around the same time, two unidentified male suspects opened fire on a crowd of people, injuring seven, two critically.

Then, another male suspect shot a 16-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man. The girl, identified as Meeyah Smith, died from a gunshot wound to the throat, according to ABC 7. No one is in custody following that shooting.

Early Thursday morning, two women were shot, one fatally, also in the city’s South Side. Both women were inside a home when an unidentified male suspect allegedly attempted to rob them. After a struggle, shots rang out. The deceased woman was 29.

On the same morning, a 21-year-old man was reportedly shot dead in a drive-by shooting in South Side Chicago.

Thursday morning’s deadly shootings were accompanied by two separate mass shootings, one that injured four, and another that injured three, according to ABC 7.

According to city data, there have been 205 homicides in Chicago this year, including 170 fatal shootings.

Over Memorial Day weekend at the end of May, 22 people were shot, two fatally, in the city.

The Chicago Police Department and Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office did not return comment requests.