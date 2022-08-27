Chicago woman shot on train during verbal confrontation: Police

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago police say that a woman was shot early Saturday morning inside a CTA Red Line train.

Police say the shooting happened during a verbal confrontation at around 12:09 a.m. on Saturday at the 100 Block of N. State St.

A 30-year-old woman was found with one gunshot wound to the leg, and police say that the suspect isn’t yet identified.

The woman wasn’t able to provide more details about the shooting and police don’t have any suspects in custody.

Officials are investigating the incident.

CHICAGO CTA RED LINE SHOOTING LEAVES ONE MAN DEAD ON CITY’S SOUTH SIDE

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot on a Red Line train on the city’s South Side on Aug. 6 at the 79th Street Red Line station, leading to an increase in security on trains.

CTA president Dorval Carter said after the Aug. 6 incident that canine units would be coming back to the trains as part of an unarmed security force, according to FOX 32.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said that there would be an increase in officers assigned to trains throughout the CTA system.