Chicago woman dies after being shot with her own gun by home invader: police

Chicago Police say a 22-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning after being shot with her own weapon by a home invader.

The incident happened around 3:18 a.m. in the city’s South Side, according to investigators.

“A female victim, 22, was inside a residence… when an unknown female offender entered,” police said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“After a verbal dispute, the victim, a Concealed Carry License holder, had her weapon taken and was shot one time,” the statement continued.

CHICAGO WEEKEND GUN VIOLENCE SEES 17 WOUNDED, 4 KILLED

Investigators say the woman was struck in the chest and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

CHICAGO WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY HID DISMEMBERED LANDLORD IN FREEZER PLEADS NOT GUILTY

She later was pronounced dead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The offender fled the scene with the victim’s weapon in [an] unknown direction,” police said.

Chicago Police are conducting a homicide investigation and there are no arrests at this time.