Chicago weekend violence: 9 dead, 25 wounded, including a driver who fled to the police station

Nine people were killed and at least 25 more were wounded, including a five-year-old boy, amid gun violence in Chicago over the weekend, according to police.

The boy was shot in the head while riding in a car with a 25-year-old man Sunday evening in Rogers Park on the North Side. After another car pulled up at approximately 5 p.m., someone fired shots that struck the boy, who was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The man drove himself to a different hospital after suffering wounds to his hand and shoulder, police said.

A 46-year-old woman was killed in her car Sunday outside the 22nd District Station in the Morgan Hill neighborhood after another car chased hers and fired several shots at her vehicle.

The driver, a 42-year-old man who was wounded during the incident, tried to escape by driving to the police station, but the other car followed him and shot at the car again outside station’s sally port. The woman was pronounced dead after being struck in the head.

Other fatalities included multiple men who were found shot in the street, and an 18-year-old man who was shot on the front porch of a house.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. on Friday, a 50-year-old man died after someone shot him through the window of a restaurant, hitting him in the neck.

At least 37 people were shot in the city last weekend, including a six-year-old girl who was struck in the arm by gunfire.