Chicago weekend shootings leave 10 dead, 45 wounded — including 2 police officers

A violent weekend in Chicago has left 10 people dead and 45 wounded, including two police officers who were shot at a traffic stop, reports say.

The most recent fatal attack happened Sunday afternoon when a man – who police believe was the intended target – was struck multiple times by gunfire while dining outdoors at the Lumes Pancake House restaurant in Morgan Park, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“All Chicagoans should be able to go out to eat without fear,” Alderman Matt O’Shea, who represents the area, was quoted by the newspaper as saying. “Today’s incident was a horrific tragedy, and we must work together to hold those responsible accountable.”

Police say a white-colored SUV pulled up to a tent outside the restaurant and then someone inside the vehicle started opening fire, striking a 31-year-old man and four other people.

The man, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Devon Walsh, later was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the newspaper reports. The other victims – three women and a man – suffered injuries to the legs, abdomen, buttocks and feet, but are expected to survive.

No suspects have been identified yet in that incident – although it was recorded by a doorbell camera, reports say.

O’Shea separately told FOX 32 Chicago Monday morning that detectives are working “around the clock” to find the shooters.

In the shooting involving police, two cops were hit while conducting a traffic stop early Sunday on the West Side.

One of the officers had to undergo surgery for lung and abdominal injuries and is in serious condition, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The other was shot in the shoulder and has been released from medical care.

A suspect has been taken into custody from that incident, but the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

In another incident, a 15-year-old male was fired at while walking in the South Side Sunday evening, police say. He is now reported to be in critical condition.

Other victims are said to have been shot at a gas station, while standing on a porch and after leaving a party in different parts of the city.

This weekend’s death toll marks an increase from the weekend prior, in which 66 people were shot, five fatally, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

