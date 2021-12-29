Chicago violence leaves two shot in armed robberies just hours apart

Two people were shot in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood in two separate armed robberies that unfolded just hours apart.

In the first incident at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, two men and a woman were walking outside when a dark sedan pulled up near them, NBC Chicago reported. A group of armed men exited the vehicle and approached the group, demanding they hand over their cellphones and wallets, police said.

The group refused to comply.

The suspects began beating the group, according to police. One 28-year-old man was shot in the buttock by a suspect.

The men managed to steal the group’s cellphones and the woman’s purse before fleeing the scene.

The two victims who were beaten suffered bruising and swelling to their faces but refused medical attention, NBC Chicago reported. The victim who was shot was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The second shooting in Lakeview occurred at about 1 a.m., ABC 7 reported. Two armed men reportedly exited a gray colored car and robbed a 30-year-old man of his wallet and cellphone.

The victim was shot in the leg during the robbery.

Chicago detectives are investigating both shootings and no arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning. Police have not said if the attacks are related.

Police recently increased their presence in the neighborhood this month after a series of similar armed robberies.

The city overall has been plagued by crimes this year. Theft crimes have spiked by 20% when compared to 2020, and criminal sexual assaults have spiked by 29% in 2021, according to Chicago police data.

Murders have increased by 5% this year when compared to last, with 783 murders as of Dec. 19. 2020 saw 749 murders during the same time period.