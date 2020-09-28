Chicago violence: Girl, 5, stabbed to death in another bloody weekend

A 5-year-old girl was stabbed to death Saturday morning in Chicago during another bloody weekend in the city that resulted in at least 48 people shot, including seven fatally, according to reports.

The girl, who was identified as Serenity Arrington, suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to Stronger Hospital, CBS Chicago reported. Neighbors in the East Garfield Park tried to assist her but she died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Her mother, Simone Austin, 27, was charged in her death with first-degree murder, the report said.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that there have been at least seven fatalities across the city and 41 people have been wounded. The paper reported that the deaths included males between the ages of 17 to 66.

The 17-year-old was reportedly standing in an alley on Saturday morning and was approached by two men. He was shot in the upper torso at about 11:10 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, NBC Chicago reported. A 19-year-old was also hit by gunfire on Friday and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.