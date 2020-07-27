Chicago violence: 2 dead, 47 injured in another bloody weekend

Just days after a mass shooting outside a funeral home injured at least 15, Chicago record another bloody weekend that included two killings and 47 injuries, according to a report.

NBC Chicago reported that the most recent killing included the death of a man, 37, who was riding a bike, that was shot in the chest and neck. No arrests have been made.

Lori Lightfoot, Chicago’s mayor, has been in a war of words with President Trump over the violence in her city. The two spoke by phone late last week to talk about crime in the city.

“The conversation was brief and straightforward,” a statement from Lightfoot’s office read. “Mayor Lightfoot maintains that all resources will be investigatory in nature and be coordinated through the U.S. Attorney’s office. The Mayor has made clear that if there is any deviation from what has been announced, we will pursue all available legal options to protect Chicagoans.”

One of the other shootings in Chicago included a 35-year-old man who was located on Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds and listed in serious condition, the report said.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and the Associated Press contributed to this report