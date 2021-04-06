Chicago toddler shot during road rage incident, seven others hurt during sidewalk bullet fight, police say

Two shootings in Chicago that occurred within hours of each other left multiple people wounded, including a 2-year-old boy who was shot during a road rage incident, authorities said Tuesday.

The child was wounded in the right temple when he was in a vehicle traveling north on Lake Shore Drive around noon, the Chicago Police Department said. Witnesses said they heard gunshots and that the car crashed a short distance away.

A female passenger got out of the car with the child and they were taken to a hospital by an “unknown citizen,” police said. The child was listed in critical condition.

Investigators recovered a handgun and multiple shell casings at the scene. The second vehicle involved in the shooting fled the scene, police said.

It was not clear what started the altercation.

On Monday night, seven people were shot during a fight that escalated in the city’s South Side. Gunfire broke out around 11:10 p.m. as shots were exchanged.

A 39-year-old woman sustained wounds to her abdomen and left arm. A 28-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 44-year-old man was shot in his right arm, police said.

The other victims include two men, ages 34 and 21, with gunshot wounds to their right foot and an 18-year-old man with wounds to his left arm and left foot. A 31-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg and was in good condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

The incidents came after a bloody weekend in which 34 people were shot citywide and eight people were killed. In addition to a spike in gun violence, city leaders are also grappling with the recent police killing of a 13-year-old boy during a foot chase.

Adam Toledo was shot March 29 by a police officer responding to a call about shots fired. Authorities say they recoverd a firearm on the boy. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has pledged to hold whoever is responsible for giving Toledo a gun.