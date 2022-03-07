Chicago teen with multiple felony charges allegedly stabbed bartender to death

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 18-year-old who has three pending felony juvenile cases has been charged with stabbing a Chicago bartender to death.

Diego Damis, 41, was walking home from a shift at The Cove Lounge in Hyde Park Feb. 25 when Keante McShan began following him, prosecutors said Sunday.

McShan allegedly approached Damis and stabbed him multiple times before taking his wallet, cash and bank card. Surveillance video shows Damis on his knees as McShan runs away. After a few moments, Damis fell backward onto the ground before being found with multiple stab wounds.

Damis was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was a regular customer turned bartender at The Cove Lounge. Those who knew him described the relatively recent Italian immigrant as a musician, painter, avid chess player and tiramisu expert, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

2 CHARGED IN KILLING OF CHICAGO MAN HANGING CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

Surveillance video and evidence found near the scene provided investigators an understanding of what McShan wore at the time of the alleged crime.

The suspect also reportedly bought a box of cigarettes with Damis’ bank card shortly after the stabbing.

Officers conducted surveillance on the apartment complex McShan was believed to live in. Once confirmed he lived at the building, a search warrant was served March 4. Evidence allegedly tying him to the stabbing was found, and McShan was taken into custody.

2 CHICAGO OFFICERS WOUNDED IN SHOOTING, SUSPECT CAUGHT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“McShan’s pending felony juvenile cases include a vehicular hijacking and unlawful use of a weapon case from last year, another gun and theft case from 2020, and yet another gun case from 2020,” CWB Chicago reports.

“For the pendency of this case unless another judge rules otherwise., you are being held no bail. You won’t be going anywhere,” Judge Kelly Marie McCarthy said Sunday. He will reportedly return to court later this week.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist Damis’ family with funeral arrangements.