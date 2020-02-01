Chicago teen found beaten to death in his jail cell, officials say

A Chicago teen was found beaten in his jail cell at a Cook County prison early Saturday morning and was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Pedro Ruiz, 19, was physically assaulted overnight and later found to be unresponsive at approximately 1:53 a.m., the Chicago Tribune reported.

Correctional officers at Division IX supermax prison found that Ruiz had suffered severe head trauma and moved his cellmate to another cell, according to Cook County sheriff’s spokesman Joe Ryan.

“Officers immediately began lifesaving measures and Ruiz’s cellmate was secured in handcuffs,’’ he wrote in an email to the Tribune.

The Chicago native was then reportedly taken to Mount Sinai Hospital by fire department paramedics, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Ryan did not disclose any information about possible suspects in his email but said an investigation is underway.

Ruiz was being held at the jail without bond since Friday, on charges that included attempted murder charges, Ryan added.