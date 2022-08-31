Chicago teen carjacks 9 people at gunpoint within one day, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago police say that a 17-year-old boy carjacked 11 people at gunpoint within the last two weeks, and said that nine of them happened on the same day.

Police arrested the teenager on Tuesday after being identified by officials, according to FOX 32.

The teenager is being charged with two felony counts of criminal damage and 11 counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Chicago police say that the carjackings happened between Aug. 18 and Aug. 30, adding that people between the ages of 21 and 66 were victimized.

A 16-year-old was also charged in several of the same carjackings, and now faces four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, a misdemeanor count of theft, and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.