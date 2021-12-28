Chicago Teachers Union polling members over possible ‘shift to remote learning’ as coronavirus cases rise

Chicago’s Teachers Union is polling its members over whether they would support a “district-wide pause and temporary shift to remote learning” as coronavirus cases are once again on the rise in the Windy City.

The question surfaced in a survey titled “Possible Actions for Safety January 2022” that the union asked its rank-and-file to complete ahead of an all-member meeting Tuesday in which it said it will be “discussing how each member and every school safety committee can contribute to this escalation in our safety campaign.”

“If COVID continues to dangerously accelerate or should staffing levels in our schools drop to unsafe levels, would you support a… District-wide pause and temporary shift to remote learning,” the online survey says, asking members to check either “yes” or “no.”

“Cases of the new omicron variant are spiking in Chicago and around the country. It is imperative that we return from our winter break with a plan to ensure school communities’ and our own safety,” the survey adds. “Please answer the following very short survey to help guide the CTU’s response to CPS’s inadequate pandemic response.”

The questioning comes as Chicago Public Schools is in the middle of its winter break, which is set to end Jan. 3.

It’s also not the first time Chicago Teacher’s union – citing safety concerns – has voiced its reluctance to teach in-person during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, it engaged in a school reopening dispute with the city that got increasingly bitter before both sides came to an agreement.

“In January, members voted overwhelmingly not to return to buildings and to continue teaching remotely until a safety agreement was in place. Courageous educators across the city braved frigid temperatures — and potential disciplinary action — teaching outside as the mayor tried to force students, educators and staff back into unsafe school buildings,” the Union wrote in a year in review article on its website. “The vast majority of families refused and stuck with remote learning for the rest of the school year.”

“The courage and unity of our rank-and-file members secured a landmark agreement, and one of the best safety pacts in the U.S. for district educators and their students,” the website added. “It included staff and student vaccinations, a health metric, building safety protocols, classroom ventilation improvements, and importantly, safety committees to help enforce the agreement building-by-building.”

In the past week ending Monday, Chicago reported 23,237 new coronavirus cases.