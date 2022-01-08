A Chicago Teachers Union delegate has vowed to “report” union employees who show up to work at their school.

Alex Forgue, a physics teacher at the Chicago Military Academy at Bronzeville, commented on a post inside a “CTU Members Only Facebook Group,” stating that he would be reporting members who go into work.

“As a delegate, I will be reporting the names of members who go in,” he commented on a post asking members if the Chicago Teachers Union is posting a “scab” list.

Forgue confirmed that he made the comment when speaking with Fox News Digital, but said that the union has not instructed delegates to keep track of who goes into work.

“Yes I did,” Forgue said when asked if he made the comment on Facebook. “However, CTU has not instructed any delegates to keep track of who went in. No word from CTU leadership about repercussions for going in.”

The Chicago Military Academy at Bronzeville is part of the Chicago Public Schools system.

Chicago Public Schools has canceled classes since Wednesday, as a result of a Chicago Teachers Union vote on Tuesday night where members decided to go back to remote learning due to surging coronavirus cases in Chicago.

A move to remote learning was not accepted by the Chicago Public Schools, and classes have been canceled since Wednesday. CPS could cancel classes yet again on Monday if a deal is not struck with the Chicago Teachers Union.

Forgue said that he is tracking those who go into work to track participation of the “remote action” at his school, and noted that only one union member is not participating in the strike.

He stated that the Chicago Teachers Union did not punish any individuals during the 2019 strike, but noted that it’s important to keep track of participation in any strike because it directly affects the union’s ability to negotiate.

“It’s important to keep track of participation. The union’s power to bargain for safe work & learning conditions comes from its members standing together. CPS knows this which is why they published the number of CTU teachers who went into the building on their Twitter page,” Forgue said.

Forgue eventually backtracked on his initial Facebook comment, stating that he has “no plans to send any list to to [sic] CTU as they have not asked for it.”

“The only thing I have to report is how many members participated & how many members did not,” Forgue said.