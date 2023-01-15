Chicago surveillance video shows 10 thieves breaking in to luxury dealership, stealing sports cars

Surveillance video shows at least 10 people breaking in to a Chicago-area car dealership earlier this week and stealing six luxury cars, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The video was taken at Exclusive Autohaus, a pre-owned car dealership on the 1600 block of South Roselle Road in Schaumburg, Ill., that specializes in luxury vehicles. Security cameras captured the burglary, which police responded to early Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said that multiple offenders had broken a window and unlawfully gained entry to the dealership, setting off an alarm system in the process.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Video shows a single SUV pulling up to the dealership shortly after 2:04 a.m. Monday.

The thieves pour out of the vehicle, dressed in hoodies and wearing face coverings that obscure their facial features.

A second camera angel shows a total of 10 people that can be seen peering into the dealership’s garage. They attempt to pry open the garage door but are unsuccessful. One of the suspects then uses a brick to smash a window, allowing the thieves to unlock the door and get inside. Video shows one suspect remained outdoors as a lookout.

Once inside, the suspects searched for keys to the vehicles parked in the lot. After finding the keys, the group was back outside, unlocking several vehicles. By this time it was 2:07 a.m. – the burglary took place over just three minutes.

The dealership manager told police officers that six luxury cars were stolen, including a blue in color 2014 Audi S7, two blue 2017 Audi Q7s, a blue 2018 Mercedes Benz GLS 450, a white 2019 Mercedes Benz E300, and a black 2014 Maserati Ghibli.

The 2014 Audi S7 was later abandoned and recovered by Oak Park Police, before being turned over to CCSPD Criminalistics, the sheriff’s office said.

The dealership manager told Fox 32 Chicago it was “painful” to watch people take advantage of their business.

“I was in shock,” the manager said. “How is a business owner safe, and how is he going to feel safe and comfortable investing in our state?”

The manager said crime “is getting out of hand” in Chicago.

“It worries me. What are we doing. How can we make sure we are all protected.”

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896.