Chicago suffers bloodiest Memorial Day weekend since 2015 with at least 9 killed, report says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With at least nine people shot dead and 27 others wounded, Chicago faced its bloodiest Memorial Day weekend since 2015 by Monday morning.

Despite the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order, as of early Monday the weekend’s death toll had already surpassed last Memorial Day weekend when seven people were killed and 34 others injured. In 2015, 12 people were killed over the holiday weekend, according to the Chicago Sun-Times’ reporting.

The Sun-Times tally defined the Memorial Day weekend as beginning at 5 p.m. Friday and lasting until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

PASTOR URGING NATIONWIDE REOPEN TO PREACH AT CHURCH MET WITH CHICAGO ‘THUGGERY’

In 2018, seven people died by gunfire over Memorial Day weekend and in 2017 and 2016, six people were killed each year, according to the reports.

Among the victims this year: 16-year-old Darnell Fisher, who was walking down the street when a man approached him and fired multiple shots. He died in the hospital, investigators said. At least two other 15-year-olds were injured by gunfire in separate incidents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago police had increased patrols and community organizations deployed mediators to neighborhood “hot spots” to try stemming gun violence over the holiday weekend when it typically spikes. But, with one day to go, this weekend already reached a five year high.

Last weekend, six people were killed and 32 others wounded by gun violence throughout Chicago.