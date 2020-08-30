Chicago shootings leave at least 5 dead; 2 city cops among the wounded

A deadly weekend of Chicago gun violence left two police officers wounded early Sunday, a police department spokesman confirmed.

Both officers were hospitalized but their medical conditions were not immediately known, the spokesman wrote on Twitter.

Between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon at least 5 people were killed and more than a dozen hurt wounded in city shootings.

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot around 7 p.m. Friday by a man who got out of an SUV and shot him in the chest and stomach. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, WMAQ-TV of Chicago reported.

Within 20 minutes, a 39-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting while he sat on a porch with two others. He was hit multiple times in the legs and pronounced dead at a hospital.

A 66-year-old woman who was also on the porch was in critical condition after being hit in a shoulder.

About an hour later, a 21-year-old was killed in a separate drive-by shooting as he walked out of a gas station mini-mart. He was pronounced dead at a hospital after being hit multiple times.

Minutes later, a woman was shot in the stomach and killed by an unknown suspect while walking on a sidewalk with a 31-year-old woman. The 31-year-old was taken to a hospital in fair condition after being hit in a thigh.

A 40-year-old man was also found fatally shot after 3 p.m. Saturday, according to WLS-TV in Chicago.

No arrests have been made, according to WMAQ.

Four others were fatally shot in the city on Thursday, FOX 32 reported.

“People … are in despair there,” Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones said earlier this month, adding that it seems like no one cares about the rampant violence that has killed multiple children recently.

“A lot of these shootings are done by kids. 17, 18, 19 years old and the community keeps saying, ‘Well, there is a broken education system. There is poverty in these communities.’ Any criminologist will tell you that is a breeding fest for crime, so how do we tackle that?”