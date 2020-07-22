Chicago shooting near funeral home is city's latest eruption of violence

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Chicago shootout near funeral home sparks search for suspects

Chicago police were continuing their search early Wednesday for suspects who scattered in multiple directions after a mass shooting outside a city funeral home.

The attack left at least 14 people wounded and drew new criticism for the city’s leadership after a concerted pushback against President Trump’s call for federal intervention against big-city violence.

Authorities said a person of interest was being interviewed, but no arrests were immediately reported. The gunfire that erupted was the latest chapter of violence gripping the city.

"All we saw was just bodies laying everywhere," witness Arnita Gerder told Chicago's WMAQ-TV. "Shot up everywhere, all over. Legs, stomach, back, all over the place. We thought it was a war out here."

Pelosi uses ‘Trump virus’ label in dig at the president

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., torched President Trump in their back-and-forth war of words Tuesday, calling the coronavirus the “Trump virus” in an effort to blame the president’s response for the ongoing pandemic.

For the first time since April, Trump on Tuesday revived the White House’s coronavirus task force briefings and urged Americans to wear masks, warning the pandemic would probably “get worse” before it gets better. He also repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus.”

Speaking to CNN, though, Pelosi suggested the president’s efforts were too little, too late.

"I think with the president's comments today, he has recognized the mistakes that he has made — by now embracing mask-wearing and the recognition that this is not a hoax, it is a pandemic that has gotten worse before it gets better because of his inaction and, in fact, clearly, it is the Trump virus," Pelosi said.

NYC mayor shown holding severed head of Lady Liberty in mocking banner

New Yorkers’ frustration with Mayor Bill de Blasio boiled over Tuesday as a banner showing the Democrat wearing a T-shirt featuring the late Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara — and holding the severed head of the Statue of Liberty — was unfurled over the Staten Island Expressway.

The banner’s artist, Scott LoBaido, explained the banner to the New York Post, saying, “It’s what he’s doing to New York, he’s severing the head of the greatest city on Earth.”

"New York has turned into a sh—hole because of this guy," LoBaido continued. "He hates the true New Yorkers – police officers, firefighters … people who built this city."

Shannon Bream was joined by GeoVax CEO David Dodd for a discussion of the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine. GeoVax was planning on working with a Chinese company to develop a vaccine but the U.S. dissolved the partnership in late March. A New York Times report Tuesday said Chinese hackers, working with the country's intelligence agencies, were attempting to steal U.S. research.

