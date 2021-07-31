Chicago suffered a violent start to another weekend with sixteen people shot by Saturday morning, with at least four people in serious or critical condition.

The latest shooting occurred in Jackson Park, where someone opened fire on a large group at about 1:20 a.m., injuring four people. At least one victim, a male whose age is unknown, was seriously injured.

All four victims were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, ABC 7 Chicago reported. No one is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

CHICAGO BOY, 14, SHOT TWICE IN THE HEAD WHILE SITTING IN PARKED CAR, POLICE SAY

Another shooting resulted in three critically injured victims: A male suspect approached a group standing outside at about 3:50 a.m. and opened fire.

A 29-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The other two victims, a 56-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, were taken to Loyola University Medical Center with various gunshot wounds.

NYC GANG MEMBERS ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO SHOOTOUT THAT INJURED DAD SHIELDING 3 KIDS

The weekend violence started Friday evening with 11 people injured in shootings across the city.

Chicago saw around 73 people shot, with 11 fatalities, last weekend in Chicago.

LOUISIANA BOY, 3, DIES AFTER 25 SHOTS FIRED INTO HOME DURING DRIVE-BY SHOOTING; NO ARRESTS MADE

Thursday alone saw 15 people wounded and a 22-year-old killed, the Sun-Times reported. One of the victims was a 14-year-old boy who was struck twice in the head and taken to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

As of Tuesday, the Chicago Police Department reported 1,915 shooting incidents, compared to 1,740 shootings at the same time last year, according to police data.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would combat gun trafficking that many inner-city leaders blame for an uptick in violent crime. Strike forces have been launched in New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and Chicago to crack down on gun violence.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.