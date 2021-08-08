One Chicago police officer died and another was seriously wounded Saturday night during a confrontation on the city’s South Side, according to reports.

Two suspects were taken into custody while a third suspect was being sought, police said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

At least one of the suspects was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.

Dozens of police officers were seen in the area soon after the shooting, while a police helicopter flew overhead, the Sun-Times reported.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood, FOX 32 reported.

Two wounded officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where one of the officers, a woman, eventually died from her wounds, FOX 32 reported.

The wounded suspect was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, according to FOX 32.

No details were immediately released on how or why the shooting started.

The shooting occurred just two days after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot launched a Community Safety Coordination Center, intended as a central operation to help address and prevent violent crime, Chicago’s WTTW-TV reported.

