Chicago shooting: At least 7 injured Saturday morning

At least seven people are injured after a shooting on Chicago‘s South Side, according to local reports.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. CT on South Prairie Avenue in Chatham, police told ABC 7 Chicago.

The victims, all of whom are adults, have been transported to hospitals, and at least three of those individuals remain in critical condition, the outlet reported.

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News.