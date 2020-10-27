Chicago security guard stabbed 27 times after asking shoppers to mask up amid coronavirus

After a Chicago security guard asked two shoppers to put on coronavirus masks in his store, they allegedly punched him, pulled his hair and stabbed him more than two dozen times.

The suspects, a pair of sisters, allegedly pounced on the 32-year-old victim at Snipes on the city’s west side Sunday, after he asked them to wear masks and use hand sanitizer.

Jessica Hill, 21, and Jayla Hill, 18, are accused of attacking the guard – one holding him in place by the hair, the other punching and then stabbing him across his upper body over and over.

Police took them into custody at the scene. Both had minor injuries.

“It’s the complete randomness of this,” Judge Mary Marubio said in court, according to the Chicago Sun Times. “It’s terrifying.”

She ordered the sisters held without bail on attempted murder charges after their court appearance on Tuesday.

The paper reported that the older Hill allegedly struck the guard with a trash can. Though wounded, he reportedly kept the women in the store until police arrived and arrested them.

A court-appointed attorney for the women said the stabbing was self-defense and that both sisters have bipolar disorders.

In August, in an effort to protect frontline workers, Illinois made it a felony to attack retail and restaurant employees who enforce coronavirus mask rules.

“We know that face coverings are key to helping prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it only works if everyone wears them,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at the time. “We are seeing cases increasing each day and hearing about people not complying with the masking mandate. This rule is an effort to help keep all of us healthy and decrease the risk of contracting COVID-19.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.