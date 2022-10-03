Chicago rocked by another bloody weekend: Dozens shot, including one child fatally

Chicago saw another bloody weekend, with 34 people shot, including a 3-year-old boy fatally shot in an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead.

“We’ve seen children shot across this city in ridiculous numbers,” Chicago Police Deputy Chief Larry Snelling said, according to WLS. “When did we become a society where we stop caring about the children?”

Among the children shot and killed this weekend was 3-year-old Mateo Zastro, who was riding in a car with his mom and three siblings when gun shots struck him during a suspected road rage incident at about 8:30 on Friday night.

“That mother is still grieving. All she’s doing is clutching onto two dinosaurs, and this was the baby’s favorite toy,” community activist Andrew Holmes told WLS.

DEFUND THE POLICE PUSH, LIBERAL POLICIES DRIVING CHICAGO BUSINESS EXODUS, HURTING POOR THE MOST: EXPERTS

Another child, an unidentified 7-year-old, was shot in the leg while heading to church on Sunday with his family. A family member saw a person going through his parked car and confronted him before the suspect fired a gun in the family’s direction, according to WLS. The boy is expected to recover, according to local reports, and the suspect was apprehended.

GIANNO CALDWELL TORCHES CHICAGO MAYOR LIGHTFOOT FOR REFUSING TO ACKNOWLEDGE HER CITY’S CRIME PROBLEM

As of Monday morning, police say 34 people were shot across the city this weekend, including five fatally, according to WLS.

Early Sunday morning, an officer-involved shooting left a suspect dead in the Old Town neighborhood of the city. Officers were alerted by a member of the public early Sunday that a man pointed a gun at them, according to Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown.

CHICAGO POLICE WILL DIVERT SOME COPS FROM NEIGHBORHOODS TO PROTECT MOVIE SETS: REPORT

Officers located the suspect who allegedly pointed the gun and tried to apprehend him, but he fled the officers. Officers located the suspect a second time, which led to the fatal shooting.

“They try and detain this person … He takes off running. There is a foot chase … He escapes ….” Brown said Sunday. “And, they see him a second time. One of the officers gets out. One of the two officers gets out of the car and tries to confront again, take him into custody … The officer then fires his weapon, striking the offender and the offender is deceased.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown did not say whether the suspect aimed a gun at officers before he was fatally shot.

The Chicago Police Department directed Fox News Digital to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability for updates on the case.

Last weekend, the city recorded seven fatal shootings and 29 people injured in shootings.