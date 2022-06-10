Chicago rapper FBG Cash shot dead: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper FBG Cash, born Tristan Hamilton, is dead after a Friday morning shooting on the 1600 block of W. 81st St. in Chicago, according to police and local reports.

The Chicago Police Department on Friday morning reported that two victims, a male and female, were sitting in a vehicle on S. Marshfield when a four-door, black sedan — possibly a Cadillac — approached them, at which point an unknown offender exited the sedan and opened fire on the two victims around 5:30 a.m.

The offender then got back into the sedan and fled the scene westbound, according to police.

Chicago’s Bureau of Administration identified the male victim as Hamilton, 31.

Authorities transported Hamilton to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Stop putting out that bad energy we losing too many legends,” Rapper Ayoo Kd, who apparently knew Hamilton, said on his Instagram story Friday. “At the end of the day we still Chicago.”

He continued in an Instagram post: “Chicago we have to do better everybody getting passing away can’t believe I’m one of the last man standing in Chicago I wanna thank god.”

The female victim, 29, sustained gunshot wounds to the left arm and upper back. Authorities transported her to the hospital, as well, in serious condition.

Police did not have any suspects in custody as of Friday afternoon.

Hamilton was part of a rapper group called the “Fly Boy Gang,” FOX 32 Chicago reported.

The rapper had previously served time for gun charges and was arrested last year when police found a gun on him after pulling him over for driving erratically the outlet reported.

Last year, four gang members were charged in the daylight shooting of FBG Duck, a rapper in FBG Cash’s circles, FOX 32 reported at the time.