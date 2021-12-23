Chicago Prada, Hermes stores robbed back-to-back, security guard maced

A security guard in Chicago was maced during the back-to-back robberies of two high-end retail stores in the city’s historic Gold Coast neighborhood on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The luxury stores Hermes and Prada, located across from one another on Oak Street in the city’s high end retail district near Michigan Avenue, were each robbed within a span of 10 minutes, Chicago police said.

Two males entered the Prada store at 5:05 p.m. and stole merchandise before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

Just 10 minutes later, a male acting alone entered the Hermes store across the street, sprayed what appeared to be mace at the security guard, stole merchandise and fled, according to authorities. The guard was not seriously injured and declined medical treatment at the scene.

One resident shopping in the area following the robberies described the recent string of robberies at high-end stores in Chicago and across the country as “just sad.”

“I moved here to Chicago four years ago from Atlanta — of course we have problems in Atlanta, too — but it’s just a shame,” resident Carl Rosh told FOX32 Chicago. “I know the police are trying the best they can, but it’s just sad that this keeps happening over and over and over.”

The cost of the stolen merchandise was not immediately known. Police said no arrests were made as of Thursday morning and the investigation is ongoing.

As of Tuesday, citywide thefts rose 20% year-to-date, from 10,404 in 2020 to 12,523, according to Chicago police statistics.

Citywide robberies were about equal to last year’s 7,638, with 5 fewer reported going into the last week of 2021. Meanwhile, citywide burglaries were down 24% year-to-date, from 8,522 in 2020 to 6,453, according to police statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of murders rose to 783, up 5% so far this year compared to 2020, and criminal sexual assaults were up 29%.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday asked the federal government for help in combating the city’s crime wave.