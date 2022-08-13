Chicago police will divert some cops from neighborhoods to protect movie sets: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) reportedly ordered two commanders to divert some of their police from neighborhoods to film and TV production sets Friday, according to local news.

The orders came four days after officers responded to an incident at a film set on Monday, where a suspect “lit and threw an unidentified object” near the set on the 1000 block of South Desplaines Street near the University of Chicago around 10:20 p.m.

The object did not explode, and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Chicago’s downtown area, known as the Loop, and its surrounding neighborhoods are among areas impacted by the new diversion efforts, and CPD officials were already preparing for staffing shortages on Friday evening before the order went out, according to emails obtained by CWB Chicago.

CPD did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital about the reported effort.

Movie and TV production sets currently in Chicago are having trouble finding off-duty officers to help with security, CWB reported.

The orders also come weeks after crews on the set of FX’s “Justified: City Primeval” halted production after the occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire near the set, according to Deadline.

“The Chicago Police Department is committed to ensuring members of the city’s vibrant film and television community are able to do their jobs safely,” a CPD spokesperson told Deadline in a statement at the time. “We work in close coordination with the Chicago Film Office, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications to ensure production crews have the resources necessary to feel safe and secure while filming in the city’s neighborhoods.”

CPD is facing drastic staffing shortages while violent crime in lakefront neighborhoods increases.