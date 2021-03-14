Chicago police sergeant shot in face outside precinct

A Chicago police sergeant was shot in the face Sunday afternoon in the city’s 6th District, the department said.

Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown said the sergeant sustained a graze wound to the chin area and was transported to a local hospital in “good condition.”

Brown said the sergeant is recovering at the hospital and is in “good spirits.”

“Our officers display an enormous level of resiliency and put themselves in harm’s way each and every day, whether it’s responding to a call or simply standing in their own parking lot,” Brown said.

It remains unclear whether the sergeant – whose identity has not been released – was intentionally targeted or struck by a stray bullet.

Detectives are investigating. No offenders are in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.