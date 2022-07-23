Chicago police say multiple shot at church funeral

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chicago Police Department are responding to the area of a church amid reports that shots were fired during a funeral on Saturday afternoon.

Police told Fox News Digital they are responding to a shooting incident the 10800 block of South State St. in Chicago, Illinois, but did not give a number of how many people were shot.

Universal Community Missionary church is on the 10800 block of South State St.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.