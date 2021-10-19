There were 21 shootings, including one involving an 11-year-old boy, and four murders reported over the weekend in Chicago, police said Monday.

Twenty-two people were shot and four were fatally wounded from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) said. Victims ranged in age from 11 to 51.

The youngest victim was in the living room of a home on South King Drive in Bronzeville just before 2 a.m. local time Sunday when he suffered a gunshot wound to his right thigh, police said. The victim was with two other kids, ages 8 and 12, at the time.

Police later determined he was shot by the 8-year-old, who “accidentally discharged the handgun.” The victim was in fair condition at a local children’s hospital.

Of the four murder victims, who were killed in separate incidents, police were still working to determine one person’s age and identity, while the others were ages 29, 31 and 41.

Separately, a suspect fired at police officers as they tried to stop him on West Wilcox Street on Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers in an unmarked car tried stopping the male who was standing on the street with two other men “after observing a bulge protruding from his jacket.”

He ran off, but shot at police, who did not return fire, CPD said. No one was injured. Police took one person into custody, though it was not clear if the person was the shooter.