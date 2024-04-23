Chicago police release images of suspect wanted in shooting death of Officer Luis Huesca

Police in Chicago shared surveillance images of a suspect in connection to the murder of Officer Luis Huesca early Sunday morning as the officer was driving home from work.

The two-minute video released Monday night shows the suspect walking into convenience stores on Saturday, and walking outside on a sidewalk early Sunday.

Police described the suspect as armed and dangerous.

Huesca was driving home at around 3 a.m. Sunday when he was shot multiple times in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a gunshot detection in the 3100 block of W. 56th St. and found officer Huesca outside his home with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

Sources have told FOX32 Chicago that Huesca was shot nearly 20 times with what Is believed to have been a firearm with a “switch” attached to make it an automatic weapon.

Huesca was still in uniform, but it was covered by other clothing, which Police superintendent Larry Snelling said is normal for off-duty officers.

Huesca’s vehicle was stolen during the incident and found nearby a short while later, Fox News Digital previously reported, though police would not confirm whether the shooting was part of a carjacking.

Multiple sources have also told ABC’s Chicago affiliate that Huesca’s gun was also stolen. Chicago police would not confirm this on Monday evening after being contacted by Fox News Digital.

Huesca served the Chicago Police Department for six years, Snelling said. He died just two days before his 31st birthday.

Police asked anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting to contact the Area One Detective Division at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and Landon Mion contributed to this report.