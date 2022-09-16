Chicago Police ordered to let suspect vehicle get away after caught-on-camera gunpoint robbery, reports say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Indiana man who was robbed at gunpoint while visiting family in Chicago used his military background to fight back and thwart any further attack, but police were unable to catch the fleeing suspects after officers were told to discontinue their pursuit, according to reports and interviews with Fox News Digital.

Ryan King, an Air National Guardsman living in Terre Haute, Indiana, was walking on West Wabansia Avenue in Bucktown on the morning of Sept. 9 when a strange, dark-colored vehicle pulled up.

“Three guys jumped out, and one of the guys had a gun,” King told Fox News Digital. “He put it up to my head and said, ‘Give us your wallet, or I’ll kill you.'”

King said he had relied on his military training to remain calm and – when the right time came – fight back.

CHICAGO MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING OF TODDLER IN BROAD DAYLIGHT HAS EXTENSIVE TRACK RECORD

“A bystander came up, an old lady, and she was pretty much my guardian angel,” he said. “She yelled at them and offered a distraction. I took advantage of that, and I used an elbow strike and escaped.”

He recalled hearing one of the attempted thieves telling him, “Keep calm, keep calm” before he resisted and escaped.

Video of the attack, which King provided to Fox News Digital, shows the suspects approaching and surrounding him for several seconds. Moments later, the victim can be seen swinging his arm at one of the suspects before running away.

CHICAGO DAYLIGHT ROBBERY OUTSIDE AN APPLE STORE THWARTED BY SUBURBAN MAYOR’S ARMED SECURITY DETAIL

Police said the suspects were able to remove some of King’s belongings from his pockets. Chicago affiliate FOX 32 was first to report King’s story.

“I just know that there’s crime everywhere across the United States,” King said. “So, you just want to make sure that you’re always prepared in case of a situation like that.”

He lauded the work of the Chicago Police Department, and said he thinks “they’re doing the best that they can with the resources they have.”

CHICAGO MAN GETS 65 YEARS FOR KILLING FATHER OF FIVE IN ROAD RAGE ENCOUNTER

A recent report from CWBChicago described how the group of men are believed to have been involved in at least 11 other robberies since August 22.

CWBChicago also described how officers spotted the vehicle they believed was involved in King’s robbery later in the day on Sept. 9. The news site reported that officers initially pursued the vehicle before a supervisor told them to stand down and let the car get away, in line with police department policy.

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson did not respond to Fox News Digital’s multiple requests for comment earlier in the week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Thursday, King told Fox News Digital he was sharing his story in the hope that people “can be better prepared for situations like this, and to just be more aware of their surroundings in case of dangerous situations that could put their life or their family’s lives at risk.”

He added: “Life is too short, and make the most of it every day … I’m very grateful to be here.”