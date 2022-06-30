FOX News 

Chicago police officers injured after driver runs red light, hits cruiser: report

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two police officers in Chicago reportedly have been injured after a driver blew through a red light and struck their squad car.

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the city’s Calumet Heights neighborhood, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Police told the newspaper that a southbound driver passed through a red light and slammed into the passenger side of the police vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chicago police officers wounded in the incident are reported to be in good condition.
(iStock)

The officers were then taken to a hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

The intersection in Chicago where the collision happened between a driver and a Chicago police car Wednesday.
(Google Maps)

The driver, meanwhile, was issued citations, the Sun-Times added in its reporting.