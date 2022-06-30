Chicago police officers injured after driver runs red light, hits cruiser: report

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two police officers in Chicago reportedly have been injured after a driver blew through a red light and struck their squad car.

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the city’s Calumet Heights neighborhood, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Police told the newspaper that a southbound driver passed through a red light and slammed into the passenger side of the police vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The officers were then taken to a hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

The driver, meanwhile, was issued citations, the Sun-Times added in its reporting.