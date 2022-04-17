Chicago police officer run over while trying to stop stolen vehicle

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago police officer was injured Saturday night after he was run over by a stolen car during an attempted traffic stop, authorities said.

The 23-year-old officer was struck around 9 p.m. along East Roosevelt Road and South Michigan Avenue in Chicago’s South Loop, FOX32 Chicago reported.

3 KANSAS DEPUTIES SHOT, SUSPECT DEAD FOLLOWING SHOOTING

The incident unfolded when officers identified a stolen gray Saturn sedan and attempted to pull the vehicle over, police said.

The stolen vehicle initially fled before coming to a stop due to traffic, according to authorities. When officers approached the vehicle on foot, the unidentified driver drove onto the curb and struck the officer before speeding away.

3 KANSAS DEPUTIES SHOT, SUSPECT DE

The officer injured his leg and was rushed to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning. An investigation is ongoing.