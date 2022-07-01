Chicago police officer hospitalized after being shot

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago police officer has been hospitalized Friday after being shot by a suspect.

The officer, whose condition is unknown, was transported to Stroger Hospital, according to Chicago Police spokesperson Tom Ahern.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are expected to provide an update on the shooting at 11:45 a.m. ET.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mayor was seen visiting the hospital where the officer was taken.

The officer was hit while responding to a domestic violence call and the suspect is now in custody, sources told CBS Chicago.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.