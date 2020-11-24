Chicago police officer dragged by vehicle after traffic stop: report

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized on Monday night after being dragged by a vehicle following a traffic stop on the city’s South Side, according to reports.

At least two suspects were in custody after the incident, which occurred around 8 p.m. at West 95th and South Lafayette streets. The officer was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were conducting a traffic stop when the driver fled the scene, as the unidentified officer held onto the driver’s side door, Chicago’s WMAQ-TV reported.

The vehicle, a white Chevy Impala, later collided with a concrete pillar, which caused the officer to be ejected from the door before striking another fixed object, police said.

