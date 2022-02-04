The Chicago Police Department has nabbed one of the alleged suspects behind a smash-and-grab robbery late last year at a Windy City car dealership, where they allegedly stole at least $1 million worth of luxury watches, authorities announced Friday.

Carlos Valliant, 38, was arrested in Hammond, Indiana, on Thursday and was extradited back to Chicago on charges of theft and unauthorized control of items worth more than $500,000 to $1 million and burglary, both of which are felonies, the Chicago Police Department announced during a Friday morning press conference.

CHICAGO CAR DEALERSHIP OWNER BLAMES LIGHTFOOT’S CRIME POLICIES FOR SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERY: ‘NO RETRIBUTION’

BRAZEN SMASH-AND-GRAB SUSPECTS LOOT CHICAGO EXOTIC STORE, STEAL MILLIONS IN IN MERCHANDISE

Valliant was allegedly identified as having been involved in the brazen daytime smash-and-grab robbery on Dec. 11, 2021, at Gold Coast Exotic Motor Cars, where two men reportedly broke into the showroom. Once inside, one of the men allegedly stood guard at the entrance with a gun, while another shattered display cases with a hammer.

“There were kids in here,” said Joe Perillo, co-owner of Gold Coast Exotic Motor Cars, during a December interview with Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “I am appalled and upset that they would come in on a Saturday at noon or any time in broad daylight and be so brazen that they could do this.”

The pair reportedly fled with seven luxury watches.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Valliant was expected to appear in Central Bond Court on Friday.

Fox News’ Yael Halon contributed to this report.